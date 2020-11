It's for attorneys, teachers, social workers and counselors

(WYTV) – Local officials are opening up the conversation about the LGBTQIA community.

Mahoning County’s juvenile court and Mental Health and Recovery Board are hosting a webinar on the topic called “Let’s Talk About LGBTQIA.”

The free webinar runs from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

It offers approved continuing education for attorneys, teachers, social workers and counselors.

You can register online.