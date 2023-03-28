YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Free water and ice are being provided by FirstEnergy to customers who are still without power.
The water and ice are being distributed at several Giant Eagle locations in the Valley. They will be handed out beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 until midnight Wednesday, March 29.
Each customer can receive two gallons of bottled water and one bag of ice. Giant Eagle is not required to verify FirstEnergy customer status.
The water and ice are being given away at the following locations:
|COUNTY
|STORE
|ADDRESS LOCATION
|TOWN
|Mahoning
|Giant Eagle
|478 Boardman-Canfield Road
|Youngstown
|Mahoning
|Giant Eagle
|525 East Main Street
|Canfield
|Mahoning
|Giant Eagle
|1201 Doral Drive
|Boardman
|Mahoning
|Giant Eagle
|5220 Mahoning Avenue
|Austintown
|Mahoning
|Giant Eagle
|3130 Center Road
|Poland
|Columbiana
|Giant Eagle
|2401 East State Street
|Salem
|Stark
|Giant Eagle
|1800 West State Street
|Alliance
|Stark
|Giant Eagle
|907 West Maple Street
|Hartville
|Trumbull
|Giant Eagle
|8202 East Market Avenue
|Warren
|Trumbull
|Giant Eagle
|2700 Mahoning Avenue
|Warren
|Portage
|Giant Eagle
|4260 State Road #44
|Rootstown