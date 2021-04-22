Free t-shirt and tote comes with volunteer cleanup in Warren

The city asks that you try to maintain a 6 foot distance between yourself and other while cleaning

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is looking for volunteers to help clean up designated areas within the city of Warren on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will be provided with cleaning supplies but are encouraged to bring their own work gloves. Volunteers will also receive a free reusable shopping bag and t-shirt.

There are 17 zones designated for clean up including Quinby Park, the Warren Community Amphitheater, the Jefferson School area and Central City.

The city asks that you try to maintain six-foot distance between yourself and other while cleaning.

To join, email your interest to sevasti@tnpwarren.org or call (330) 307-2899.