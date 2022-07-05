LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A free skin cancer screening event is scheduled for Columbiana County this week.

The clinic is scheduled for Thursday, July 7 at the Health District, 7360 State Route 45 in Lisbon.

You have to make an appointment to attend, and there is no charge for residents of the Health District. If you live outside of the county or services of the Health District (Salem and East Liverpool), there is a $5 charge.

To schedule an appointment, call 330-424-0272.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. More than 800,000 people develop skin

cancer each year. Skin cancers are easy to detect, and most can be cured when detected

early.