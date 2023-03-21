YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Children Services is hosting a free Lunch and Learn session Tuesday as an introduction to fostering.

It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Community Conference Room on the fourth floor at 225 West Federal Street in Youngstown.

Attendees can also listen in virtually.

They will meet the agency’s foster and adoption team as well as a current licensed foster parent for an introduction to the program, its requirements and benefits.

Registration is required for both in-person and virtual sessions. RSVP to Jennifer.Kollar@jfs.ohio.gov.