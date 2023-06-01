WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free health screenings were available to people in Warren on Thursday.

It was all a part of a health fair hosted by Mercy Health and the St. Vincent De Paul Society.

People could have their blood pressure, A1C and cholesterol levels checked for free.

St. Vincent De Paul’s CEO Darlene Jones said offering these services is important because not everyone has health insurance or access to a doctor.

“It is critical to make sure that some of these screenings are done to prevent and take care of issues before they become really critical and chronic problems,” Jones said.

Educational materials on nutrition and mental health resources were also available at the health fair.