WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are free men’s health and wellness screenings available in Warren on Thursday, Sept. 29.

It’s to mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Blood pressure, body mass index (BMI) and pulse ox readings will be given.

It’s 5 to 7 p.m. at the Warren City Health Department, located at 258 E. Market St.

First, you need to call 330-841-2596 to register, or you can sign up online.