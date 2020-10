There will be 25,000 masks and hand sanitizer to be given away

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you still need a mask, you can get a free one at a giveaway in Warren Thursday.

Inspiring Minds and MedLab are teaming up for the event.

It starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Inspiring Minds headquarters on Woodland Street.

There will be 25,000 masks and hand sanitizer to be given away.