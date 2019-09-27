Free legal aid clinic opening in Trumbull County

The Clarence Darrow Court Clinic will operate three days a week and focus on financial and housing issues

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – People in Trumbull County who find themselves in need of an attorney will have a free source of legal help very soon.

Thursday night at the Trumbull County Bar Association’s annual awards dinner, legal experts from the area celebrated the incoming free legal aid clinic. It’s called the Clarence Darrow Court Clinic.

It launches this fall and will give free legal help to those who find themselves in court without an attorney.

This is possible because of a grant awarded through the Legal Services Corporation Pro Bono Innovation Fund.

Local judges like Andrew Logan have seen a need in the community ever since the housing crisis, when they started working with community legal aid.

“We got engaged with legal aid at that point in time, brought them into the courthouse to sort that out. Then we saw what a benefit it was to the community, to have these people, pro bono people and legal aid people, that would come in and help these people that didn’t really have the funds to do it and would lose their house if they didn’t have someone to advise them,” Logan said.

The clinic will operate three days a week and focus on financial and housing issues.