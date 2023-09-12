SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – WaterFire Sharon is happening again on Saturday and in conjunction with WaterFire, the Sharon Historical Society will be holding a free history walk.

The walk will include a tour inside the former Westinghouse plant.

The focus will be on the historic North Sharon neighborhood, which is where the Westinghouse plant is located.

The walks will start at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. They take about an hour and a half and cover about a mile and a half.

They’ll depart from the parking lot of St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Clark Street.