(WKBN) – Free health screenings and other resources will be offered at two minority health month events this month.

It’s all through a partnership with the Trumbull County Combined Health District, Trumbull Community Action Program and Community Family Outreach Complex.

The first event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at TCAP on Palmyra Road.

In addition to the free health screenings, there will be COVID-19 vaccines, dietary consultations and more. Those who complete a checklist will be entered into a gift card drawing, too.

“We’re bringing a lot of screening services to areas where we feel that they don’t have great access, and we want to provide that to them to help refer them to where they can get better services,” said Jenna Amerine, grants coordinator.

The events were made possible through a $3,500 grant from the Ohio Commission on Minority Health.

The next one is scheduled for April 30 at CFOC on Highland Avenue.