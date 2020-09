It's happening at a barber shop in the city from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City School students can get a free haircut Thursday before school starts.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beyond Expectations Barber College on E. Midlothian Boulevard.

There will also be hot dogs and burgers for the kids.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place. You will also have to wear a mask.

Youngstown City Schools start the year Tuesday with completely remote learning.