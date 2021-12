YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A free gas giveaway led to a long line of cars in Youngstown.

Youngstown United as One continued its annual Christmas tradition of giving away free gas. It started this morning at 9 a.m. and will end when the giveaway reaches $1,000.

The organization was giving $15 worth of free gas per car but dropped it down to $10 per car.

The gas giveaway is happening at Mahoning Gas Mart, located at 1564 Mahoning Ave.