Free food program starts back up in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown parents can now pick up free meals for their kids as part of the school district’s summer food program.

This summer, starting today, parents can stop in at the elementary school every Monday through Friday for free breakfast and lunch. The program runs through Aug. 20.

Breakfast is served from 7:45-8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

All kids ages 1 to 18 can grab food.

“We’ve been doing this for a very long time now, probably going on a decade. We still did it last year even with the pandemic going on. This year, we’re very happy to go back to normal. Kids and families are welcome to come in,” said food service director Alexis Weber.

We’re told that the school district anticipates feeding about 300-400 students at each meal, which is about 10 percent of the lunches they serve during the school year.

Click here for more information and the menu.