Free fishing weekend comes to a close in Ohio

(WYTV) – Sunday is your last day to head out and do some free fishing, so there is still time to enjoy free fishing on public waters across the state of Ohio.

Every year the Ohio Department of Natural Resources offers a free fishing weekend, allowing residents to fish public waters without a fishing license.

ODNR spokesperson Jamey Emmert says that this is a great way for everyone to get out, especially those who want to try fishing before they make the commitment to a fishing license.

“There’s a lot of us, myself included, who we fish a lot and we’re willing to make that commitment but we want to share it with friends and family. So this is an opportunity to get out for a day or two and share that experience and hopefully recruit some friends that want to fish too,” said Emmert.

Emmert also says this does not apply to any privately-owned waters and to fish those you would need permission from the land owners.

A fishing license is typically $25 and lasts the whole year, but any children under 16 do not need a fishing license at all.

Cortland Resident Kevin Wadman says that Mill Creek is one of the spots he frequents, but on free fishing weekends he tries to avoid any crowded areas.

We know many are trying to do just that now with social distancing.

Wadman says that the weekend is a great chance for people who don’t normally fish like himself to get out and enjoy the experience.

“It’s great. The opportunity to get out here hook on to a big one. Have your bend pull half way down. It’s great, best feeling in the world,” said Wadman.

Wadman says that fishing is something he and his sons often do, so he expects to head out with them today and enjoy fishing for Father’s Day.

But make sure you check out the weather before heading out the door.