(WKBN) – If you’re looking for some family fun this summer, bait a hook, cast a line, and try to catch a big one!

The dates for Ohio’s annual free fishing weekend are June 17 and 18.

The annual event’s goal is to expand participation and access to fishing.

Residents can fish at any of Ohio’s public waters without a license on those days.

All size and bag limits apply during these two days. You can read more about that on ODNR’s website as well as fishing destinations in Ohio.