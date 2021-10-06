Free ‘Family Days’ return to Valley museum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free Family Days are returning to the Butler Institute of American Art.

The program was put on hold through the pandemic but will restart Oct. 17.

Family Days is an interactive, educational program for children in preschool through primary grades.

The program is offered once a month and includes tours, demonstrations, art making and a scavenger hunt. Families and groups are invited to attend.

No registration is required for the program, but large groups are asked to the education department in advance at 330-743-1107, Ext. 1101.

Participation in the program is free, as well as admission to the museum and parking.

The museum is located at 524 Wick Ave. in Youngstown. Family Days are scheduled on the following dates: