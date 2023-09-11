BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local branch of AAA is helping the public guard against identity theft.
AAA East Central is hosting a free shredding event on Friday, September 15. People are permitted to bring boxes filled with paperwork containing personally identifiable information including names, birthdates, account numbers and more for free, on-site shredding.
AAA members are invited to bring up to five storage boxes while non-members can bring up to three boxes.
The event runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at AAA’s Boardman office at 1275 Boardman-Canfield Road.
Items to bring to the shredding event:
- Credit card offers
- Bank statements
- Old checkbooks
- Tax forms and other paperwork
- Medical records
- Credit reports
- Personal records
- Insurance records
- Financial statements
All shredded materials will be recycled.