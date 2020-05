The National Guard will help distribute the produce

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Salvation Army is giving away free produce in Warren on Friday, May 8.

The giveaway begins at noon and will last until the first 300 families are served.

Photo ID and proof of address is required. A photo ID cannot be used for proof of address. Please bring a utility bill or other mail to show proof of residence.

People attending are asked to enter the parking lot off of Franklin Street and the National Guard will direct drivers where to go from there.