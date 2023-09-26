HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local dentistry will be offering free dental care next week.

Braydich Dental in Hubbard is looking to help those without dental insurance. It will run its annual “Smiles from the Heart Program” on Oct. 6.

Services are limited to the first 200 people. People will receive cleanings, filings, denture adjustments and more.

“We have some patients that, you know, come every year — some patients that have come on the free day and they were able to become actual patients,” said office manager Sarah Nestich.

The program will run from 7 a.m. through 1 p.m., and you can register on the office’s website.