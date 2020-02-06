Free dental care now available to local veterans

The mobile clinic will be offered the first Thursday of every month at the Renaissance Learning Center on Oakhill Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Free dental care is now available for local veterans in the Valley.

Directors with Mercy Health, Mahoning Valley Hospital and the local Veterans Service Commission teamed up to offer the Kikel Mobile Dental Clinic in Youngstown.

The mobile clinic will be offered the first Thursday of every month at the Renaissance Learning Center on Oakhill Avenue.

The mobile clinic has dentists, hygienists and assistants providing a comprehensive array of dental services.

The limited appointments are first come first serve, which can be scheduled here.

In order for a veteran to received medical care they must fit into one of the following categories: