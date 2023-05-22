YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are teaming up to encourage more blood donations this summer.

Those who donate blood at select blood drives in the Northern Ohio region from May 26 to Aug. 1 will receive a free Cedar Point ticket.

The push is to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. According to the Red Cross, blood donations tend to decline during the summer months when donors are busy with vacations and outdoor fun.

Those who donate at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to Cedar Point, while supplies last. Tickets are valid during the 2023 season, and other restrictions may apply.

To find a Cedar Point blood drive near you and schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “CEDARPOINT” or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Appointments for these blood drives are highly encouraged. Donors without appointments are not guaranteed a Cedar Point ticket, as supplies are limited.