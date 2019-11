It will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine, at 1041 East State Street

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – There will be free car washes offered to service members at the Salem Car Wash on Monday for Veterans Day.

This is part of a nationwide event called Grace for Vets Free Wash Program.

Grace for Vets was founded in 2004 by Mike Mountz, former owner of Cloister Wash & Lube.

