WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center is offering free colorectal cancer screening kits.

The giveaway is in recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths and is expected to cause 52,580 deaths in 2022.

The testing kits can be used at home and then can be dropped off or mailed to the lab at Trumbull Regional.

The kits can be picked up in the radiation and oncology department at Trumbull Regional in the Medical Professional Building, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Radiation oncology office is located at 1353 East Market Street, Suite 101.

Kits can also be picked up at the following Steward Laboratory Service locations:

20 Ohltown Rd. Ausintown. M-F 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sat. from 8 a.m. to noon

945 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Youngstown. M-F 7 a.m. to noon

2586 Elm Rd, Building B, Cortland. M-F 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

811 Southwestern Run Rd., Youngstown. M-F 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sat. from 8 a.m. to noon

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren. M-Sat from 7:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Kits are available now through Thursday, March 31. For more information about the free colorectal screening kits, call 330-841-9399.