Free back to school haircuts offered in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are several barbershops in Youngstown offering free back to school haircuts for kids.

Step It Up Cutz is offering free haircuts for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. It’s taking place Sept. 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 3131 South Ave. There will also be free food and a game truck.

Also happening from August 31 through September 4, LOUD 102.3 and Excalibur Grooming Lounge are teaming up to offer free haircuts for the new school year.

Kids 13 and under can book a haircut at either Excalibur Grooming Lounge in Boardman or Girard and they will pick up the cost. An appointment can be booked online at Excaliburbarber.com.