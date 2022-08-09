LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Foxconn announced that it will be making an electric tractor and battery equipment at its Lordstown facility.

According to a press release, Foxconn is partnering with Monarch Tractor, the maker of the world’s first fully-electric, driver-optional smart tractor.

Production of the Monarch Tractor’s MK-V Series is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023 at the Foxconn plant in Lordstown.

Lordstown Motors also previously announced that commercial production of the Endurance truck will be in the third quarter of 2022.

“Foxconn is an EMS leader whose manufacturing and solutions are world-renowned. We are proud to partner with Foxconn and work together to transform the future of farming,” said Praveen Penmetsa, co-founder and CEO of Monarch Tractor.

Foxconn is expected to reveal the new tractor on Aug. 18. Additional information about that unveiling will be released later.