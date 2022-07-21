WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Foxconn, Ohio made a donation to a local gym in downtown Warren last week.

The $7,600 donation was made July 13 to support Trumbull Family Fitness Kid’s Programming, according to the Trumbull Family Fitness Facebook page.

The check was handed to the new executive director of Trumbull Family Fitness, David Potter, from Amanda Chismar, wellness coordinator for Foxconn. Mayor Doug Franklin was on hand and board members of Trumbull Family Fitness.

Foxconn and Lordstown Motors also hosted a golf outing for employees to benefit Trumbull Family Fitness Kid’s Programming for families who otherwise couldn’t afford access to life-changing health and wellness resources and sport activities.

Ninety-five golfers participated in the outing to help raise money for the program.