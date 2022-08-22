(WKBN) — The case against a Fowler man charged with rape has been bound over to the Trumbull County Grand Jury.

Timothy Battison, 45, pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, disrupting public services, and public indecency last week.

He was released from jail with electronic monitoring house arrest after posting bond.

According to a police report, Battison is accused of forcing his way into a Cortland woman’s home, choking her, and trying to rape her on Aug. 14.