YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After a fourth attempt, jury selection is underway Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the retrial of a cold case homicide.

Robert Lindsey Moore, 52, is going on trial for a second time before Judge Maureen Sweeney for the June 2009, death of Glenna Jean White, 17, of Smith Township.

Moore went on trial for her death in May 2022 but a mistrial was declared after jurors failed to reach a verdict. White’s body has never been found.

Three times since August jurors were summoned to the courthouse for the retrial, and once they were actually in the courtroom, proceedings halted.

Jury selection was halted Oct. 10 after defense attorney Lou DeFabio asked the judge for transcripts from a Stark County grand jury that failed the week before to indict a prosecution witness on a charge of felonious assault.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said the transcripts were needed to aid in Moore’s defense.

Jurors were to be selected Oct. 3 and were in the courtroom when the proceedings were halted after a potential juror said in front of others that he should not be serving because he has a past felony conviction and he also made racist remarks.

In August, jury selection was halted before jurors even came to the courtroom in a dispute over an expert witness. The dispute was cleared up after a hearing before Judge Sweeney, allowing the trial to be rescheduled to last week.

Moore was indicted in December 2021 by a grand jury after the case was reopened by the Portage County Drug Task Force and new evidence was found.

White was last seen alive on June 2, 2009, at an Alliance home where she had been drinking with several people, including Moore. Prosecutors said White claimed Moore tried to rape her and Moore angrily took her home. That was the last time White was seen alive. Her body has never been found.

When Moore returned, he was covered in mud and blood, according to witnesses. A witness also said that Moore claimed he was stopped at a stop sign in front of a bar when White jumped out of the car and three men from the bar jumped him and beat him up.

Moore also served 15 years on a manslaughter charge for the death of a woman in 1993 at Berlin Lake in Stark County. Moore’s previous defense attorney objected several times to allowing prosecutors to tell jurors about that case, saying it would prejudice juries against his client, but Judge Sweeney overruled each objection.

There were witnesses in the first trial in White’s death who also testified that they saw White alive after the time prosecutors claim she was killed.