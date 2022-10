LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Four vehicle crash has closed part of a major road Sunday afternoon.

The eastbound lane of Churchill Hubbard Road is closed near the intersection with Belmont Avenue. The eastbound lane will remain closed until a tow truck arrives on scene, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The closure began around 1 p.m.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the accident, but there were only minor injuries.

This story is still developing. Check back here for updates.