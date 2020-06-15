Four-legged deputy joins Trumbull County Sheriff’s team

Lord is a 2-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer trained to use his nose to track down drugs

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the first time in more than a decade, the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office has a four-legged deputy.

Lord is the newest K9 at the sheriff’s office. He’s a 2-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer trained to use his nose to track down drugs.

He’s already been at work for a few months now.

Sheriff Paul Monroe said Lord is a great addition to their team.

“Not only is he a valuable tool for the sheriff’s office but he’s a mascot, too. It’s just another member. It’s something we’ve been lacking for a while. We had a great opportunity to pick him up and he’s already been out on the streets, working with us every day.”

Lord will be working to help deputies find drugs in jail, schools and during traffic stops, and for other drug-related investigations.