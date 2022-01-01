Founder of Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad dies

PENINSULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The founder of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CSVR) passed away.

CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur said that the memory of Siegfried Buerling will live on at the railroad.

“Those who knew Siegfried knew how charismatic, tenacious, hard-working and kind he was,” Mazur wrote.

Buerling was an immigrant from Germany who made cabinets at Hale Farm and Village where he stayed for 40 years.

His vision was to develop a railroad to carry people from the Cleveland Zoo to the Cuyahoga Valley and the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was born.