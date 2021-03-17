Founder of 3D printing company to address chamber during annual meeting

Slade Gardner has invested millions in the Valley

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s a big day for the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce. Its yearly meeting is happening Wednesday morning.

This year, Slade Gardner, who has worked in additive manufacturing for almost two decades, is the keynote speaker. Additive manufacturing is also known as 3D printing.

Gardner, who founded Big Metal Additive, has invested millions in the Valley.

His company makes all kinds of interesting machine components that are used in spacecraft, underwater vehicles and cars.