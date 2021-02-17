Forum will address education issues local Black students face

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Community Education Oversight Taskforce is hosting a Zoom meeting this morning to address education issues Black students face.
The forum is set to address “22 years of academic ‘F’ ratings for Black students” and is geared toward students, parents and community members.
The following people are on the Community Education Oversight Taskforce:
- Lois Thornton, retired elementary principal
- Lois Haynes-Paige, educator/entrepreneurship & mentorship specialist
- Wanda Smith, educator/counselor
- Martha Robinson-Brogdon, educator/youth advisor
- Phillip Warren, educator/businessman
- Jackie Adair, educator/school board member
- Gail Faison-Tigner, educator
- George Freeman, co-chair, state NAACP president’s taskforce
- James Brown, NAACP president
- Pamela Collins, community social justice advocate
- Jimma McWilson, advocate/kemetic Africologist
- Wali Salahuddin, advocate/kemetic minister
The forum begins at 10 a.m. and will be streamed in the video player above. Check back here for updates on this story.