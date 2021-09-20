Forum scheduled to discuss Mahoning County sales tax and Boardman candidates

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a forum Monday to discuss local positions, a Mahoning County sales tax renewal, and a tax renewal for a county agency.

The public forum will be held at 5:30 p.m. inside the Lariccia Family Community Center at Boardman Park. The doors open at 5 p.m.

The Mahoning County sales tax renewal will be discussed along with a renewal for the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Also, candidates running for the Boardman school board and township trustee will present their qualifications to the audience. and answer questions.

This event is free and open to the public.

