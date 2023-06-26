YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Youngstown State University basketball player will pay a fine and court costs after pleading guilty Monday to a minor misdemeanor in municipal court.

Dwayne Cohill, 23, entered a guilty plea to a charge of disorderly conduct before Visiting Judge David Fuhry.

In exchange for his plea, misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; were dropped.

Cohill ended his career last year on YSU’s first-ever Horizon League regular season champion team that ended up in the National Invitational Tournament.

University police arrested Cohill just before 10 p.m. April 13 after they were called for a large crowd on campus.

A report said Cohill ran up to an officer and got within two or three feet of him and yelled several swear words at the officer before he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail but later released on his own recognizance.

Assistant City Prosecutor James Vivo said after viewing the video of the incident, he believes the plea agreement is a fair resolution.

Cohill, who graduated in the spring, was ordered to pay court costs and a $150 fine.