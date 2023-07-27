YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former dispatcher for Youngstown State University police was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation after pleading guilty to using a state criminal database to look up the background of women he planned to meet.

Dean DeMain, 51, of Boardman, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to charges of attempted unauthorized use of a law enforcement database system and attempted unauthorized use of a cable, computer or telecommunications property, both first-degree misdemeanors.

The charges stem from accusations dating back to 2018 that DeMain misused the state’s LEADS — or law enforcement automated database — to look up the backgrounds of women he planned to meet.

The allegations ultimately got him fired from the university.

The case took a while to make its way through the system because of a human trafficking investigation that was ongoing.

When that investigation was completed, DeMain was indicted in April.

DeMain was originally indicted on two fifth-degree felonies, but the charges were amended because DeMain is cooperating with prosecutors on another investigation.

DeMain did not speak when given the opportunity.

The sentence was agreed upon by both parties and the agreement was upheld by Judge Sweeney.