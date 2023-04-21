YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former dispatcher with Youngstown State University police was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for misusing a law enforcement database.

Dean Demain, 51, of Boardman faces charges of unauthorized use of the Law Enforcement Automated Data System, or LEADS, and unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunication property.

Both charges are fifth-degree felonies.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said the charges date back to 2018, and got Demain fired from the university then.

Yacovone said Demain was indicted for using the LEADS system to look up the backgrounds of women he was going to meet.

LEADS is a database used by law enforcement to look up the backgrounds of people they are investigating. It is administered by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Yacovone said it took a long time to present the case to a grand jury because he had to wait until another human trafficking investigation was completed. He said the indictment could have compromised that case.

Because that investigation is now finished, it was the right time to bring Demain’s case to a grand jury, Yacovone said.