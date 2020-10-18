Former Youngstown Walgreens now a test site for COVID-19

Walgreens has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to open the drive-thru testing locations across Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The old Walgreens building on Midlothian Boulevardis now a site for COVID-19 testing.

Walgreens has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to open the drive-thru testing locations across Ohio.

Anyone 18 and over, with or without symptoms can go get tested.

You do have to make an appointment online.

Once you arrive, a test will be administered while you remain in your car. You will then receive your results within a few days.

Testing is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting.