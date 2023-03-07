YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters responded to a large fire at a former restaurant near YSU early Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the former Garland’s Bar-B-Que at 520 Belmont Avenue caught fire around 2:30 a.m.

The fire chief said that the fire was through the roof when crews arrived. Firefighters said that the building was vacant and that utilities were cut off in 2017.

Some of our crew coming into work this morning could see the flames from I-680.

Belmont Avenue between Grant Street and 422 is blocked.

The fire will continue to be under investigation.

First News has a crew on scene. Stay tuned for updates.