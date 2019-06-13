Former Youngstown police chief’s son charged in I-680 shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Prosecutors say the son of Youngstown’s former police chief has been charged with the suspected road-rage shooting of an Austintown teen on Interstate 680 last year.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Jared Hughes on charges of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Jared Hughes is the son of former Police Chief Jimmy Hughes.

Prosecutors say Jared Hughes is connected to the shooting of then-18-year-old Kailie Weimer.

Weimer was shot in the thigh while she was driving on I-680 with her teenage friend in March 2018.

At the time, Weimer told us that before the shooting, a driver was following closely behind her.

“He was like, riding my tail end, and I got over in the right lane to get away from him, and I sped up to get away, and I got back into the other lane, and he followed me and kept riding my butt. It happened for at least a mile or two and he was, like, flipping me off,” she said in an interview shortly after the shooting.

Weimer was taken to the hospital but the bullet missed her bones and major arteries.