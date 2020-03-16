Former Youngstown mayor sentenced in local corruption case

Live Now
On Monday, Sammarone pleaded guilty to two felony counts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former Youngstown mayor charged in a local corruption case was sentenced in court Monday morning.

Chuck Sammarone was charged with taking bribes in exchange for steering contracts to a friend. He faced more than a dozen counts, including bribery and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

He was indicted along with Valley developer Dominic Marchionda and former city Finance Director Dave Bozanich in 2018.

On Monday, Sammarone pleaded guilty to two felony counts.

Sammarone was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days of community service with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office.

