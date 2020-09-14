Former Youngstown councilman sets up car shop on city’s east side

Mr. G's is owned and operated by Artis Gillam, who served eight years on Youngstown City Council

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new business opened Monday on the east side of Youngstown. It’s a car shop, and the owner picked one of the busiest corners in town for good reason.

Mr. G’s is owned and operated by Artis Gillam, who served eight years on Youngstown City Council. He bought the building which used to be Dick’s Pharmacy and turned it into a six-bay garage.

Larry Brownlee was there Monday to get his granddaughter’s car serviced. He’s happy to have a place so close.

“Because I know it’s in the neighborhood, and somebody that understands the neighborhood, knows how to treat the neighborhood people,” Brownlee said. “I think it will be a help to the neighborhood and after this, some more things will come into the neighborhood. That will be good

Gillam was looking at another location but chose Garland and McGuffey because the building was already there. It’s one of the first new businesses around in years and could be a spark to development on the east side.

“There’s nothing like that here. You still got to think about the people, and the people need it over here,” Gillan said.

Mr. G’s has ten employees. It offers oil, wipers, batteries and other car equipment, just much closer to the east side.

Gillam’s business philosophy is similar to how he treated constituents.

“I always made sure the people got what they are supposed to get. Make sure they’re comfortable with us, and I think we are going to be very successful over here,” Gillam said.

Gillam was quick to point out there’s an accountant opening down the street and was happy to see it be a part of the east side development. He said he would like to see a grocery store, dollar store, and even a place where people can get medical care join them on the east side.