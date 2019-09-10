Former Youngstown businessman pleads guilty in corruption case

Investigators say Ray Briya tried to bribe Youngstown's former mayor and finance director

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former local businessman pleaded guilty to charges in a Youngstown corruption case.

Investigators say Briya, the former vice president of MS Consultants, tried to bribe Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone and former Finance Director David Bozanich with stolen money from MS Consultants.

The tampering charge surrounds a false document prosecutors say he gave to developer Dominic Marchionda.

Court documents also allege that Marchionda had Briya provide a false invoice for $105,000 worth of work on the Erie Terminal Building when the company actually completed about $8,000 worth of work on the project. Marchionda then submitted the false invoice to the City of Youngstown for payment, according to the bill of information.

Briya is accused of lying to a Mahoning County grand jury about the false invoice.

Briya will receive his sentence after the other defendants are tried in court.