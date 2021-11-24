Former Youngstown bookstore building could be turned into food market, apartments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council will vote next Wednesday whether to loan money to a development company to redo a building on the North Side.

The building is located at the corner of Elm Street and Madison Avenue and formerly housed the Dorian Bookstore.

A company called 802 Elm Development wants a $2 million float loan from the city to put a food market on the first floor and apartments upstairs.

The loan would be for 12 months at a quarter percent interest.

We don’t yet know the names of the people involved with the project.

