(WYTV) – 33 News has learned that former WYTV news director Jack Bowe has passed away

at the age of 78.

Bowe was at WYTV from about 1979-1987.

Jack started his journalism career in newspaper in the 1960s and transitioned to television in 1969.

He retired in 2014.

During his career, Jack won an Emmy and was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

He estimated that he attended almost 11,000 morning meetings and worked 67 election nights.