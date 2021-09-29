Former WYTV anchor, meteorologist inducted into Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For over 40 years, former WYTV anchor and meteorologist Stan Boney has been broadcasting in the Valley.

Wednesday night, Boney was inducted into the first class of the Youngstown Press Club’s Hall of Fame.

He has done it all from news, weather and sports to hosting events like Academic Challenge and the Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon.

Boney said he is humbled to accept the induction even though he never expected it.

“I never really considered myself a hall of famer. I just went to work every day, did my job, but apparently there was somebody out there that had seen my work and recognized my work and wanted to honor me for my work,” he said.

Boney now anchors for our sister station, WKBN.

Also inducted were former WKBN anchor Bob Black and the Business Journal’s Ralph Zerbonia.