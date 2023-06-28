CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A former WWE world champion and WrestleMania headliner is coming to the Canfield Fairgrounds Event Center next month.

According to a press release, Sid will be attending the Youngstown Comic Con on Saturday, July 8.

Sid was a former two-time WWE Champion and two-time WCW Champion. Sid was in the main event of two different WrestleMania shows. He lost to Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 8 in 1992, and he lost five years later to The Undertaker in 1997 at WrestleMania 13.

Former WWE women’s pro wrestlers Debra and Christy Hemme will also be at the event.

Other guests at the event will be actor Daniel Logan of Star Wars, comic book writer Jim Steranko, animator and director Tom Cook, and Debbe Dunning from the television show Home Improvement.

The Youngstown Comic Con will be from July 8-July 9, 2023. One-day passes are $15, and two-day passes are $25. For more information and tickets and guests, visit their website.