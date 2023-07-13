(WKBN)- A former WWE pro wrestling star in the 1990s has died.

Mike Halac, who was known as Mantaur in WWE has died at the age of 55. WWE announced the news on their website.

Halac came to the ring wearing a giant bullhead as he had the persona of being half-man, half-minotaur.

He competed against legends in WWE like Razor Ramon, Bret Hart, and Bam Bam Bigelow. Halac wrestled in WWE, WCW, ECW, and the USWA during his career.

A family member confirmed on Facebook that Halac passed away in his sleep.