YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Thursday just under 400 people showed up to the Mahoning County GOP’s Lincoln Day dinner at the Maronite Center in Youngstown.

Many people spoke at the event including former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders.

Due to a contract between the facility and Huckabee’s team we were not able to film her speech.

She mentioned her love of service was instilled in her at a young age by family — something she hopes to do with hers.

Huckabee is currently running for Arkansas governor.